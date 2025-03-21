Traders Buy Large Volume of Microchip Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 19,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,893 put options.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 16,126,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

