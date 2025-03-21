Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 71.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 71.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Approximately 22,156,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,000% from the average daily volume of 2,014,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.25. The company has a market cap of £3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

