New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 2,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

