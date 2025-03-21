First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
FTHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $15.13.
