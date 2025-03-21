First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

FTHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 30,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,970. This represents a 21.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Read More

