FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hologic Reduced by Zacks Research

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

HOLX stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

