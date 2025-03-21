iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.76. The stock has a market cap of $545.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
