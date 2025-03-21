GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 31,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 40,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

GivBux Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

GivBux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.