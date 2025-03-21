Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 39,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 50,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Latin Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

See Also

