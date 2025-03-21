Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Price Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.