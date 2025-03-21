PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 101,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 95,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.3823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

