QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 7,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 24,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
QHSLab Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.02.
About QHSLab
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
