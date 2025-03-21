QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 7,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 24,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

QHSLab Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.02.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.