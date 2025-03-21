Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.16), Zacks reports.

Immuneering Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IMRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.32. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.