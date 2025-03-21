Blink Charging (BLNK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK):

3/14/2025 – Blink Charging had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/14/2025 – Blink Charging had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/14/2025 – Blink Charging had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Blink Charging had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Blink Charging had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Blink Charging had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2.00 to $1.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Blink Charging Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.86. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 160,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

