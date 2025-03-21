Best Apparel Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

NIKE, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, PDD, Walmart, Honeywell International, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell clothing and related accessories. Investors in these stocks are essentially betting on the performance of the fashion and retail industry, which can be influenced by trends, consumer spending, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.32. 38,790,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,359,743. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. NIKE has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $523.29. 3,199,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,972. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $531.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.13 and a 200-day moving average of $468.46.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $900.54. 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,991. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $399.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $988.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.49.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,398. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,027,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $688.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

