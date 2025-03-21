Promising Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 21st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that focus on the solar energy industry, including the manufacture of solar panels, development of solar power projects, and related technologies and services. Investors see them as opportunities to gain exposure to the expanding renewable energy market as the demand for sustainable power solutions increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,446,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,979,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.47. 3,947,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,644. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $531.59. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.46.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.64. 1,312,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.76. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

