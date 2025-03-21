Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.23 and last traded at $106.29, with a volume of 1642224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

