iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 358,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 131,293 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $43.91.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

Get iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 551.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.