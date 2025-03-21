Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.02 ($0.10), with a volume of 1035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.10.
About Grit Real Estate Income Group
We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.
Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grit Real Estate Income Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.