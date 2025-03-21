Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Price

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.60% and a negative return on equity of 244.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

