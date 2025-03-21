Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,868,000 after purchasing an additional 193,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 463,441 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 930,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 454,826 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

