Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.67 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,937,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after acquiring an additional 292,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,673,000 after purchasing an additional 384,131 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

