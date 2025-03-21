U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.80. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

