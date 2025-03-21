Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPSC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

IPSC opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,190,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,607,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 714,685 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

