Piper Sandler Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $124.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

