Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $445.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $324.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.94. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

