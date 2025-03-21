OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKUR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKUR

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48. OnKure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts predict that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OnKure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.