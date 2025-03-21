Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $92.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of INCY opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

