Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MA1)

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 30th.
Monash Absolute Investment Price Performance
Monash Absolute Investment Company Profile
Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Monash Investors Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across Australia. It invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.
