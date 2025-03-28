Brokers Set Expectations for Mural Oncology Q1 Earnings

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mural Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mural Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mural Oncology’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MURA. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Mural Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MURA opened at $1.35 on Friday. Mural Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mural Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Mural Oncology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

