Slagle Financial LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Slagle Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

