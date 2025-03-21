Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD opened at $355.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.