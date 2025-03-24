Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

