Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 219.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OTLY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $40.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,076. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106,319 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 75,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

