iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $98.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.