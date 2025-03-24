Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

LIXT stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Lixte Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.40.

About Lixte Biotechnology

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

