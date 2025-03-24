Amprius Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 2,276 call options.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 15.0 %

AMPX traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $3.58. 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,183. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $378.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.56.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,603.73. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,140. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 897,222 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

