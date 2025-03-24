Best Value Stocks To Research – March 23rd

Merck & Co., Inc., ConocoPhillips, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are believed to be trading for less than their intrinsic worth, often indicated by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios compared to the market average. Investors typically seek these stocks because they expect the market to eventually recognize the company’s true value, which could lead to price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 68,284,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,995. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,090,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $5.49 on Friday, hitting $178.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,776,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,008. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,797. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.49. 19,301,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35.

