Haverford Trust Co Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $166.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

