Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,082 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average of $539.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

