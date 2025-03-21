Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $60.15 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $60,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,568.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $315.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.17 and a 200-day moving average of $299.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.