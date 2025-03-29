BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.33 ($7.49).

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.70) to GBX 510 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.99) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 470 ($6.08) to GBX 440 ($5.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BP

BP Price Performance

Insider Activity at BP

Shares of BP opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.27. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.28). The company has a market cap of £84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £376.71 ($487.59). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 180 shares of company stock valued at $76,960. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.