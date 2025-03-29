BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.33 ($7.49).
BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.70) to GBX 510 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.99) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 470 ($6.08) to GBX 440 ($5.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.
In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £376.71 ($487.59). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 180 shares of company stock valued at $76,960. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
