Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 278,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 273,462 shares.The stock last traded at $1.50 and had previously closed at $1.53.
Waterdrop Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $557.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is 7.14%.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
