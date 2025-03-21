iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,400,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 2,103,468 shares.The stock last traded at $71.28 and had previously closed at $71.77.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,537,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,326,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,360,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.