AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

