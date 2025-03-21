Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.
Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 4.8 %
LON:BOD traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 5,041,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Botswana Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
