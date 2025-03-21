Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 4.8 %

LON:BOD traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 5,041,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Botswana Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.