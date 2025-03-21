Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

