Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 27,973 shares.The stock last traded at $36.20 and had previously closed at $36.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

