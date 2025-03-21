Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 92,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,216,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Grail Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grail

In other news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,797.60. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

Institutional Trading of Grail

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crcm LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,902,000.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

