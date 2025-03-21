Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

