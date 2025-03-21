Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

